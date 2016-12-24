Governor Cuomo and Others

So, on Monday New York State Governor Andrew Coumo delivered remarks at the New York State Electoral College. He touted his relationship with former President Bill Clinton and did nothing short of proclaiming Hillary the goddess of all creation.

The Cuomo beast then went on to tell how he slid through his father’s shadow as a former governor of the state and how then-President Bill Clinton gave him a sweet spot of a position at Housing and Urban Development. This kept Andy in the political circuit and on the fast track for more political gains.

Liberals slid Hillary into NYS and into a senate seat where she became primed for taking a shot at the White House. The first time around she was slighted in her desires by an Illinois more liberal shot-up, named Barack Obama, who would displace any idea of a woman president with the “First Black President”. Oooh, the liberals just went wild with the idea that Obama would lead us down the path to ideal morality.

Yeah, that never happened. Race relations got worse and the poor stayed poor.

Okay, now is the time for Hillary. After all, she was appointed Secretary of State under the guy who bested her. Surely this had to be the stepping stone to the White House on a silver platter.

But, nooooo, Hillary kept blowing it with her forked tongue and know-it-all attitude. “I am woman hear me roar…”

She failed to realize the strength of the political pendulum theory that if you get enough people pissed off, you will be handed your head on that silver platter by the right might.

The left began whining like no tomorrow and all the Hollywood types tucked in their hinnies and headed for the Hollywood Hills, scratching their behinds in frustration.

Meanwhile, Hillary took the blame-it-on-whatever game to explain why she lost so badly in the face of left leaning polls and media.

Oh, I’m sorry, let me get back to Cuomo.

He is already planning his next chess move up the political ladder. He wants, he needs, to be the White House guy of the future. He continues to travel the state proclaiming he is the savior of New York and plant the seeds for his future.

The Democrats, along with several Republicans, are already planting seeds of doubt concerning President-Elect Trump. Seems they are pretty scared about some of Trump’s cabinet choices. They either do not have the political correctness, savvy, or history – to either kowtow to the old system – or do not hate the Russians enough.

It is amazing how politicians can sit on their duffs and watch massacres in nations with no political gain for us; watch dictators commit atrocities galore but remain our friends. When someone comes along and proposes a different strategy in relations with both friends and enemies, not in correlation with the way we have always done it before, they deserve doubt and mistrust?

I for one will give President Trump enough slack to see if a different approach works. At least he is looking for alternatives, not the same old slop we have been given for generations.