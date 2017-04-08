From the turf to the booth

So, Tony Romo is leaving the Dallas Cowboys and replacing Phil Simms in the broadcast booth, huh?

First, Simms was sacked by the Bills and eventually benched by Jeff Hostetler; now, another unknown-QB-turned-star who’s gotten sacked then benched himself.

Drew Bledsoe knows a similar feeling. A couple times. It would be three, but JP Losman predictably failed in his attempt to succeed the guy who succeeded several guys who succeeded Jim Kelly. And Tony Romo may fly or fail in his new venture.

There is one person happy about this career change: Jerry Jones, who gave his beloved adopted son a $5 million don’t-go-to-Houston present.

But, if you hated Simms in the CBS booth, wait until you hear the untested, vanilla Romo, who couldn’t sound any less convincing in his impromptu retirement speech disguised as a media conference call introducing him as Jim Nantz’s new partner.

If CBS managed to screw that up—and they did—imagine the rationale behind putting an untested QB on the telestrator. It’s the same thinking that suits and fans alike shared about Dan Marino, Jim Kelly and Joe Montana. Heck, even Troy Aikman had to spend a few years in NFL Europe and splitting time with Cris Collinsworth in a three-man booth before getting paired with Joe Buck.

Save Aikman, none of them spent much time in the booth; Kelly was upstairs for a season before getting sent to the studio in Bristol before the experiment ended. Marino and Montana had a few years in studios. Combined. Seemed like a sure thing. Heck, they all co-hosted their own local TV shows, which translates about as well to play-by-play as taxidermy does to veterinary medicine.

But, this scenario is an example of disingenuous bull-script on several levels.

First, there’s a narrative that nobody wanted to give a fifth-round pick to the Cowboys for Romo. Right. A non-playoff team not giving-up a pick most likely not to make the team for the offseason’s best bet to make the playoffs even with Romo’s injury history. You don’t think that thought may have crossed even the Bills’ collective minds?

The truth? Jerry Jones only wants to do right by Jerry Jones. If he could buy a Lombardi Trophy, he would. He also wants total control of the state of Texas from a marketing standpoint, and there are only two things worse than not winning a Super Bowl without Jimmy Johnson calling the shots. The first: losing any foothold in his home state to the Houston Texans. The second: the first, plus the Texans winning a Super Bowl with Romo. The Texans shipped Brock Osweiler’s Texas-sized contract to Cleveland, a team with enough cap space to fit the entire Confederacy. Immediately, most fans believed, including a goodbye-waving Romo via Instagram, that Tony was headed south.

Then Jerry Jones thought better of himself and realized his worst nightmares could be erased by paying his former QB enough to walk away from the game with what’s left of his health intact and take an unprecedented opportunity to join CBS’ top broadcast team.

Meanwhile, there’s Simms, whose media colleagues discussed his career homicide with as much aplomb as Ron Burgundy. If the guy was really that bad, why did CBS keep him paired with Jim Nantz for so long? They have Rich Gannon. They have Steve Tasker. They could elevate or steal other ex-jocks who were just as well-known. The fact they couldn’t tells you how hard the gig really is. See the aforementioned QBs who couldn’t hack it.

Simms has been in both businesses for a long time, the latter of which Romo is about to enter, and knows the game by now.

But is that how you treat your highest-profile analyst? And had Romo decided to stick it out, was Simms the lame-duck color commentator for the next year?

Meanwhile, Romo knows the drill, as the Cowboys have rallied behind Dak Prescott, to the point where head coach Jason Garrett openly bad-mouthed his former QB who only three seasons ago had the Cowboys a blown TD-call from the NFC title game. Prescott was able to cut a few of the puppet strings so his head coach could finally flex the little muscle his new QB had sculpted to send his owner/GM a message:

It’s Dak’s team now. Tony must go.

Can’t wait for fall. Only 22 more Sundays left before Tony Romo takes Phil Simms’ job one year after Dak Prescott took his. Romo may have a smile behind all those broken bones, and for an undrafted QB, this offer was the softest landing he’d ever have in 2017. But, he’ll be a broadcast bust, much like Rex Ryan at ESPN. Outspoken or charming doesn’t mean polished and clever.

Ask Mike Ditka or Joe Namath. One’s been parodied and pastured. The other was the prototype for this failed repeat.

Sure people hate Phil Simms. But everybody hates everybody. It’s all we do. And the chorus is usually led by radio hosts who think they can do better, but will never get the chance because they’ve never had their hands in the dirt, or risen from it.

See, you don’t need to have played the game to discuss it, write about it, or talk about it among friends, or be the play-by-play guy.

But, to explain the theory, thinking, motivation, movement and athleticism you just saw in under eleven seconds? Yeah, that requires someone who has spent their proverbial 10,000 hours within an out route of a football field.

And another 10K learning how to explain it eloquently under ten seconds.

Good luck, Tony. You let Jerry Jones steer your future—and maybe for the best. There’s no argument here on what’s right for a man and his family.

Sure, there will be no more pain from blitzing linebackers.

But if Romo’s not ready, the only painful thing will be the broadcast.