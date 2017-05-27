Freedom to print

Oh, boy, is this going to be fun. Several questions and conundrums pop up immediately.

Q. Does the Times have the right to print my arrest and photo in the paper?

A. Yes. We have the right to publish any and all arrests. Police agencies are subject to public access and are usually more than willing to supply this newspaper with information regarding persons allegedly charged with a crime. This is public information.

Q. But I thought a person is innocent, until proven guilty of a crime?

A. Right, you are, but the press, and not just the Times, feels it is the public’s right to know of persons arrested for various crimes. We print arrests from misdemeanors to felonies and will often print violation arrests when the person is either in the company of a misdemeanor, or above, or the person is jailed for a violation crime.

Q. But many other papers and media forms do not print all the arrests in a given area, but you do.

A. Right again. We do not pick and choose who, or what is in the Law & Order section of the paper. We do not discriminate, by just printing all we get our hands on. Sometimes an agency either does not respond to a request, or a press release is not submitted. Believe it, or not, sometimes a trooper, investigator, or officer goes on vacation, or it is past deadline and we miss an arrest, but that is rare. Everyday we call every agency, review every press release and check various websites for arrests. That is how we often come upon an arrest of a Wayne County person in a jurisdictions outside of Wayne County.

Q. Why are some pictures (mug shots) fuzzy and other clear? Why are some mugs bigger that others?

A. Not all police agencies use the same camera system. Some cameras are closer to a defendant than others and some just take pictures out of focus. We try to size and clean up the pictures to our format size. Some larger pictures are in line with the headlines and crimes, while others are larger simply to fit the page. That is by the Editor’s discretion.

Q. What if I call and ask to have my, or a family member, or friend’s police story, or mug not be published. Should I call an attorney?

A. Won’t do you a doodle bugs bit of difference. You cannot stop the press, any press, from printing arrest information. If you call us with threats and intimidation techniques, chances are you will only piss off the handsome editor, who in turn will probably put the story in a more prominent place.

Q. Do you print retractions if a person is found not guilty?

A. No, we do not print retractions, since the person was indeed arrested for a crime. We will, however, print that they were found either not guilty, or the charges were dropped. The problem here is that the vast majority of people would prefer to have nothing brought up on a dismissal, or not guilty case. Also, courts are not often amiable to providing records on numerous cases going through the system, or charges are simply reduced by the court’s discretion.

Q. Why can’t you wait to publish arrests until after a conviction?

A. When a person is arrested for a crime, it may take a year, or more to go through the legal system. Most are handled on the local municipality level, but even these can take months to conclude. With thousands of arrests in Wayne County every year, you can see the difficulty in following up on every case. We do the best we can in resolved cases. So, would you like to know about the neighbor with a DWI, child porn, domestic violence,or theft arrest before it goes to a conclusion, or wait until it goes through the system? We err on the side of caution and immediacy. Like it, or not folks, those are the facts of publishing police reports.

Q. Do you understand it may be embarrassing to a family, if a person is arrested and published in your paper. It may be more difficult for a person to get a job and move on with their lives after public ridicule.

A. Yes, it may be more difficult, but we have heard from many people who thanked us for changing their lives. I often hear from people in jail or prison, that want to change and go forward to reinvent themselves and are truly repentant for past mistakes. I have heard from wives, mothers, fathers who want their family members to change their life styles and habits. I have also heard from employers and landlords thankful for the information in the Times. Besides, do you want to hire/rent/date a person known and convicted for employee thefts, drugs, child molestation as a part of your lives? Bottom line, we do not commit the crimes, we only report them. It is your decision, based upon information you decide is both credible and accurate, on how you feel about the press and printed arrests and the person involved.

Ironically, this past week a man was arrested in the Village of Palmyra for DWI. While in the back of the trooper car he began bawling his eyes out. Was his chief concern about the drunk driving arrest? The trooper said the arrested man’s main concern was the embarrassment of his arrest and mug shot being in the Times.

We would like to think arrests and mug shots are a deterrent to crime.

By the way, there were 16 Driving While Intoxicated arrests in this week’s paper, the most in one week we have ever had.