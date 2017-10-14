Fool’s Gold

A month ago, The Times published a piece on the Cleveland Indians feat of winning 22-straight, breaking an American League record.

It was called “The Forgotten Streak.”

Remember that?

Probably because it’s now a reminder of disappointment and unfulfilled promise.

The record they broke? The 2002 Oakland A’s.

The Athletics, featured in the misleading book-turned-movie “Moneyball,” also lost in the ALDS.

Records. Cy Youngs. MVPs. They’re almost embarrassing to win after baseball’s final champagne party, often featuring none of those winners.

Clayton Kershaw has won three Cys and an MVP. Yet, in October, Dodgers fans injected with truth serum would admit they’d rather have Madison Bumgarner of the hated San Francisco Giants on the hill in Dodger Blue than their regular season Sandy Koufax.

Unless Kershaw hurls them to the Series this year.

A-Rod’s MVPs were mocked by America when the Yankees failed to reach the Series in 2005 and ‘07. He finally exorcised those demons in 2009, and was ripped again once the public learned the real MVP was Biogenesis founder, Tony Bosch.

Derek Jeter came as close as second in MVP voting. Yet, in an October moment, Yankee fans would prefer him over the guy to his right.

In fact, just over the last ten years, if you take every AL and NL MVP and respective Cy Young winner (40 players) how many of them led their team to a pennant, let alone a title?

Ready?

Four.

Ten percent.

Kris Bryant did it last year with the Cubs, Buster Posey and Miguel Cabrera led the Giants and Tigers, respectively in 2012, and Josh Hamilton carried the Rangers to their first of consecutive pennants in 2010.

Only two of them walked away with the most prestigious hardware–the rings.

This goes for every sport. It’s unfair. Without great regular season performances, there’s no shot at championships. Come postseason or playoffs, everybody is back at zero. But, it’s much harder to be the ace, or the MVP when everyone you face is also pretty good, too. And then when their teams lose, the award winner stands alone accepting an honor in the spotlight of contempt for unfinished work.

Regular season success followed by playoff shame is the very definition of winning the battle but losing the war.

There should be a Hall-of-Fame just for playoffs. Curt Schilling would make that one, while Ted Williams wouldn’t get consideration. Robert Horry and his seven titles, along with his clutch playoff play would make the inaugural class. Guys like Ernie Banks wouldn’t get in. Banks didn’t have much help, but neither do guys like Schilling and Horry when it comes to Hall discussions.

In terms of why they play the games, isn’t winning it all what matters most?

Team sports need stars and leaders. But the true test is how far that star brings them, or who arrives when it really matters.

Scott Brosius was nobody special. He’s bigger Yankee hero than A-Rod.

Indians fans were skeptical when Terry Francona went with Trevor Bauer in Game One saving ace Corey Kluber for two and five.

Wednesday night, fans weren’t saying Kluuuuuber; they were saying boo.

For a second time in five days.

It’s awful for Cleveland, whose Browns are failing in their “process,” while LeBron plays-out his farewell tour. The Indians will continue to be good, but even their fans knew the streak didn’t mean much having waited for a title since 1948, and not selling-out games toward the end of the run.

The Heisman. MVPs. Rookies of the Year. Cys. NFL superlatives. The 16-0 Patriots. Streaks. They’re cute, but nothing more than doggie treats.

The real Heisman gets crowned with an eventual No. 1 overall selection in the draft.

The other awards are met with indignation and sarcasm after unfulfilled championships.

None of them mean anything.

Aaron Judge is an MVP candidate who would have stood next to Joe Girardi in the blame line had the Yankees lost. Judge was awful, and there’s no room for deliberation. Yet, it was the man who succeeded Jeter at short, succeeding like the captain.

Didi Gregorious bailed his manager and MVP out.

When it comes to winning it all, don’t look solely to your award winners, or bet on your team’s past accomplishments. The regular season means nothing and the odds don’t favor them (unless they’re named Brady) come October, March, January, or June.

Look for those who want the ball, the bat, the moment more than their next breath.

That moment is everything you dream about. And succeeding in that moment is worth more than any piece of hardware.