The cost of that drug/alcohol high

Please remember that not all drug users are pictured in exposes of a tattooed, dirty, pox-faced addict. Some are casual drug users of cocaine, alcohol, prescription drugs that pass as normal neighbors, friends and colleagues.

I know you have read, or heard about the terrible affects of drug abuse, but here is one you may not have thought of. The drugs you are buying are promoting terrorism at its worst level.

Last Monday Mexican journalist Javier Valdez Cárdenas, who reported extensively on drug trafficking, was shot to death on Monday in Sinaloa, officials said. He is the fifth journalist to be killed in Mexico this year, 40 journalists have been killed in Mexico since 1992, according to a story by CNN.

Valdez was a well-respected journalist in Sinaloa and published several books on drug trafficking, crime, and its effects on communities. The Committee to Protect Journalists awarded Valdez the 2011 Press Freedom Award. “In a country where widespread self-censorship is the consequence of violence by drug syndicates and criminal gangs, Valdez still covers sensitive issues,” CPJ wrote in its announcement of the award. In his acceptance speech in New York in 2011, Valdez spoke about the message in two of his books, “Miss Narco” and “The Kids of the Drug Trade,” “I have told of the tragedy Mexico is living, a tragedy that should shame us. The youth will remember this as a time of war. Their DNA is tattooed with bullets and guns and blood, and this is a form of killing tomorrow. We are murderers of our own future.”

In September 2009, Riodoce published a series on drug trafficking. Days later, its offices were damaged by a grenade, according to CPJ. At the time of the interview, Riodoce was one of the only papers that continued to cover El Chapo and the Sinaloa cartel. Valdez told Tuchman that his staff lived in fear, but his paper would not back down on its coverage. (Credit CNN).

Please remember those who have stood up and made the ultimate sacrifice for the white, middle class drug users among us.

Now, for a more personal issue. On Tuesday (5/16) at 10:10 p.m., Macedon Police stopped a vehicle for Driving Too Slowly on Route 31.

Behind the wheel was our (mine & Patti’s) attorney, Shaun Morrison. He was subsequently arrested for DWI, Aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol level of .32%, four times the legal limit.

Although I have never met Shaun, Wife Patti has said he was a more than capable attorney for us, and in handling anything for the Times. He is also our Legal Briefs columnist, having taken over both the column and law practice from Cynthia Kukuvka, who moved on to be County Judge Rick Healy’s law clerk.

There is no question we would print his arrest and mug shot in the paper. We don’t bend rules for anyone, never have, never will. The question is: Do we allow him to continue dolling out Legal Briefs?

I wrote to Shaun after finding out about his arrest.

The question is: Do you want to address the elephant in the room in your column this week and move on with your life, or hide in a bottle. I will stand by you if you decide to address this in a column and continue writing and being a lawyer. Otherwise you fall off the end of the earth and nobody wins. Ron

Did he write about his arrest in the Law&Order on Page C2?