Chicago had a great idea

With headlines blaring, Chicago winces whenever they make the national news. The murder and shooting statistics are off the wall as the Windy City is known for gang violence and deaths, especially among the young.

We can talk about statistics, reasons, poor vs. rich, black vs. white until the cows come home, but these are only a part of Chicago’s problems.

To be honest, I have never been a fan of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. This liberal/Democrat left the former President Barack Obama’s team early on in a move to run for Mayor, skeptics thought he was crazy. After all, who would want the undesirable task of turning things around in, of all places, Chicago?

The Mayor, along with forward-thinking citizens, has proposed a new approach to education. With graduation rates that plummeted to about half of their high school students, something had to be done. What could swing Chicago back to record graduation rates in the 85% range of decades back?

Instead of the usual graduation in the 12th grade from high school, students would be required to attend an additional two years of education, or training. Those students with 12th year graduation plans in place to either attend a four- or two-year college, technical, or craftsman training, or those planning on moving to the military, would be exempt from the additional two years of high school education. In short – in order to graduate from high school, graduates must show proof they intend to further their education or skills to prepare for the future.

“Sixty-two percent of our kids are already either accepted into college or accepted into community college, and our goal is to make sure nobody spikes the ball at 12th grade. We want to make 14th grade universal. That’s the new goal line,” Emanuel told CBS This Morning on Wednesday.

Approval from the State of Illinois Board of Education is not required for the new plan, as long as the City’s Board of Education meets the state’s graduation requirements.

What a novel idea! Of course, the critics are jumping all over the plan, stating that commitments to more education are a ruse. They point out that the number of students seeking higher education fall far short of those who actually complete additional career training. They also point out the cost to taxpayers.

The naysayers say that they survived and flourished in the good old days, found work and careers, some without a high school degree.

Times have changed. We are moving from a traditional manufacturing economy where – if you worked at Kodak – you had a job for life.

Now, with technology and the internet, pressures upon today’s youth, training and education are the only tools for long term employment and careers.

If we do not prepare today’s youth for tomorrow’s promise, then violence, gangs and dependence on government welfare will continue to be the sores on this nation.