Changing with the Times

Yes, even sports evolve thanks to the choices made by a generation of influence.

Millennials seem to be the popular whipping-group. Some say it’s fair; others argue they bare the brunt of blame for society’s choices simply because they’re the youngest on the totem pole, or because the older groups–the get-off-my-lawn crowd–don’t like their choices.

This writer is a Xennial (born between 1977-1983), but please don’t consider this piece a slam on the next generation, as sports traditionally have taken their cues from the ages of the athletes playing. “Killed” is not a fair term to use when considering what millennials have changed. “Disturbed” may be the better nomanclature.

Here are several items in sports that millienials have completely disturbed as they’ve enjoyed their 20s.

* ESPN. What ever happened to highlights? Oh, you have to wait until after bedtime for those, or just stream them the next morning on your phone or tablet. Not to mention, with the advent of Amazon, Netflix, Hulu and YouTube offering cheaper streaming options, cord-cutting is at an all-time high. Not to mention, highlights can be found other places.

ESPN has also turned SportsCenter into another drawn-out debate show following a day full of them, leading with First Take, and then Sports Nation, Highly Questionable, Around the Horn, and Pardon the Interruption, sprinkled with football and NBA shows. Hey, why not follow two hours of debate with more? Enter SC6.

Boring. Tired. Who wants to finally eat dinner?

Nobody wants to make their own conclusions anymore, but rather argue with arguments. Oh, that works well.

* Sports Media. Now, everything is on social media and Twitter. Even before the facts. That’s a problem. If the adage is true that a lie will get halfway around the world before the truth even puts its shoes on, social media, fake news, and false news live in orbit like Soviet satellites.

Plus, everything is a first-person opinion piece. Every writer is a columnist now, and those who can’t break stories of their own are allowed to re-write someone else’s as long as they give a measely, one-sentence credit to the news-breaker. It’s theft disguised as “sharing.” And if you don’t believe it, check out the sports section one big city east of here and read their “national” stories.

Why? We’re moving so much faster, and need to claim everything first like a bunch of first-graders who want to ride shotgun, or lead the line to lunch.

* Baseball. The average age of a baseball fan is 55. So much for making the games quicker, Commissioner Manfred. But it’s more than that. College football ratings have never been higher, and the games, ironically, have never been longer, either.

It’s the pace, everybody. The pace. And it can be done.

Go to a 7:05 Red Wings game on a Friday night (well, next year). More often than not, the fireworks go off well before 10.

By the way, the Dodgers could break the Mariners’ 2001 record of 116 regular season wins. And nobody is talking about it.

* Fantasy sports. Daily fantasy hasn’t made year-long fantasy obsolete. It’s simply giving guys (and ladies) even more football options. Imagine that.

* Basketball as a whole.

First, the AAU dream teams of tranplanted high schoolers are what bred the idea of super NBA teams of the Miami Heat, the Cleveland Cavs, the Golden State Warriors (who built the old-fashioned way before adding Kevin Durant), the Houston Rockets and soon to be the 2018-19 LA Lakers.

The Finals are predictable. Every year. Get your money. Get your ring. Get your deals. Secure your legacy.

Gone are the days of Bird vs. Magic, or the Bulls vs. Everybody. Why even watch a season?

And, somehow, ratings are at their peak.

Well, until LeBron retires. Which brings us to the other item on the list Milliennials have hindered:

College hoops. One-and-done is the name of the game. Kids aren’t ready for the NBA, but leave college before we have a chance to learn their names.

Imagine guys named Walton, Laettner, Hurley, Mashburn, Sampson, Bowie, Bias, Tisdale, Kimball, Gathers, Hill, Bouie, Pearl or even the Fab Five without a reasonably full college hoops career.

Exactly. But we’ll never know until the NBA adopts the NFL rule and makes players wait three years. And they never will. And college hoops AND the NBA will contiue to suffer.

Just cash-in now while you can.

* Soccer. You now see world soccer highlights featured on SportsCenter. The World Cup is bigger in the US than ever before. And networks that used to fight over the Olympics (at a loss) are now fighting over a once also-ran sport played away from North America every four years.

* Boxing. Expect more crossover from MMA and WWE because no matter how much more popular the latter pair are, all the money is still in the Sweet Science.

Heavyweight boxing is gone. Floyd Mayweather is finished at 50-0. Boxing and MMA need each other, and they know it.

* High School Sports. What happened to the days where athletes played more than one sport? It may not be happening here, but around the country, you pick your sport at a young age and fill your evening calendar year-round.

* The National Anthem. Um, this goes without explanation.

* Notre Dame football. One national title game since 1988. Nobody cares about the aura. The mystique. They just care about getting a scholarship to play football and will take the easiest path to do so.

Things millennials did NOT change:

Hockey. No, the NHL ruined hockey and continues to drive the sport into it’s own tundra.