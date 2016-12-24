Anywhere but here

So you want to join the mob, burn Rex Ryan in effigy, and hire Tom Coughlin? Fine. But be fair.

Either everyone should go or nobody goes. Enough. Say what you want about Rex Ryan. His defense–his area of expertise–has failed to live-up to Jim Schwartz’s No. 4 ranked campaign in 2014. And he’s been given players to work with. Yet, injuries and bad character mistakes have set this group back, and GM Doug Whaley is just as culpable as the head coach he helped hire.

Whaley is Russ Brandon’s guy, so as long as the team president is in power, don’t expect his grocery-getter to go anywhere.

By the way, Brandon is on his fourth head coach since taking over briefly as GM for Marv Levy–yes, even Marv had enough and bolted–while Whaley is likely getting a shot to pick number three.

The system has failed and yes, Rex is a big part of this. So why did they hire him? He was slightly less mediocre with the Jets than he is now. Same with Doug Marrone. It’s as if the Bills brass were blindsided by their coaches’ behavior and failed to do character analyses or a background checks, something (most) teams do for even seventh round draftees.

It was Brandon who reportedly told the Pegulas “don’t let (Rex) leave the room,” and told Ryan, “the owner (Terry) loves red wine” before a second meeting. It was Brandon who gave Doug Marrone the opt-out of his contract which led to Ryan.

The Pegulas then rewarded Rusty with control of the Sabres like Clark Griswold gifting his lone son a new car after the first one drove off by itself. Sound ridiculous? So does letting a coach opt-out for four million bucks.

But hey, fire Ryan, right? It’s all his fault. Here’s the issue, though: while people hate the Bills-bruised concept of “continuity,” the rest of the league is watching.

Good coaches, other then Coughlin, are watching. Good personnel men ready to run teams are watching. And the word is already out on Brandon and Whaley, and the longer the Pegulas stick with these two, their reputation will be none better than their deceased predecessor.

Sorry. The truth hurts. Mr. Wilson was a meddler like Al Davis and the game passed both by. Nobody wanted to coach in Buffalo except guys who couldn’t find work anywhere else. Sean Peyton took the Saints job not knowing whether they’d stay after Katrina over the Bills, so they hired Dick Jauron. Chan Gailey eventually replaced him after failing in the NFL AND college AND as a coordinator in KC because nobody even wanted to interview in Orchard Park. And it’s no coincidence that the only teams linked to coach on his 70’s like Coughlin now are the two most desperate.

What does all this mean in terms of the C-word? You fire Ryan, you’ve now driven-away two coaches in three years of ownership. Meanwhile, the Blunder Twins upstairs whisper sweet nothings in ownership’s ears while the Ryan twins remain public bullet shields for organizational ineptitude. It’s an awful look. Good luck building that short-list of head coaching candidates. With Marrone’s $4 million waltz, they’ve already alienated trusted football minds such as Bill Parcells and Bill Polian. Now you want to pay Rex Ryan $16.5 million for the next three years NOT to coach?

Of course, they could promote offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, a Big Tuna disciple not even a full season into playcalling responsilities.

Yeah, that’ll go over well.

The honeymoon is over. The Pegulas saved two franchises from WNY extinction like Noah and his family saved two of every animal. But instead of building a productive culture, they allowed Whaley and Brandon to re-brand the circus.

Now it’s time to win. Well, “now” being postponed every year for 17. The idea Terry Pegula gave The John Murphy Show this summer that it’s only a “two-year drought” is cute and technically is true. Pa and Ma Pegula didn’t get the team until the Sunday afternoon of an October loss to (who else?) New England in 2014.

But…

They didn’t change a thing. Their head coach took $4 million and decided to parachute the same private jet that landed Charles Clay. They trusted their president and GM to fix the problem and they didn’t. No, technically the Pegulas are not responsible for now 17 years of ineptitude, but they did promote one guy who has been there for all of it and reportedly trust HIS guy, whose hands have blood on them going back to 2010.

But, if the patriarchs of Pegulaville keep their trusted decision makers, who failed before their help, then yes, they too need to own the franchise failure predating them.

Some argue a good quarterback would fix all of this. Yeah, just ask Phillip Rivers and Drew Brees how that’s working out.

The Bills need to show everyone the door, or give everyone one more year to fix the problem.

Or they’ll be showing the rest of the league, future minds, coaches and even quarterbacks like the now-coveted Tony Romo, the OTHER kind of continuity.

The Ralph Wilson continuity.

Marv Levy would motivate his players asking them “where else would you rather be?” and even he decided to leave. He had different reasons, but if the franchise were truly heading the right direction, do you really think he’d abruptly decide after two years to leave the game and team he loves? Ownership has changed, but the same used car dealers run the lot, and the word is out.

Let’s try this again.

Go ahead. Fire Rex, but keep the guys who hired him, who double-down on draft picks, trade up instead of down, and continue to miss. Yes, Rex is what his record says he is–a mediocre coach. But so is his front office. But, they’re “safe,” right?

They’ll channel Levy’s montra and try to sell potential Rex replacements by asking “Where else would you rather be?”

If they are truly good at assessing situational football, they won’t hesitate.

“Anywhere but Buffalo.”

Only a guy desperate to coach again would want this job, working for these people.