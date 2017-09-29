All due respect

Deep breaths, everyone.

Heed that advice the next time we react.

This isn’t an emergency situation, but it’s not something that’s going away, either.

Puerto Rico was sent back into the 19th century after another Hurricane Irma swept through the Caribbean. Yes, the entire island. But, even that tragedy was bumped from headlines like the previous two acts of God in a month.

But once the stories of pain give way to something more interesting and controversial, one in a social-media-driven world where everyone has a voice, we forget about those we supposedly pray for or feel bad about and opine so we can be heard.

Because it’s all about me. Me. Me. Me. Me. Me.

One season ago, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, was noticed sitting out the national anthem during a preseason game by a writer from Pro Football Talk.

When asked, he explained his reasons, which included police brutality and slave references in the unsung third verse of the song. Regardless of Kaepernick’s demonstration, to his credit, he met with Nate Boyer, a green beret and fellow player, who convinced Kaep to take a knee out of respect for the country.

He did that. He met everyone halfway. He then offered to stand for the anthem if he returned to the game in 2017.

Meanwhile, a few others followed suit. Not the entire league, just a few athletes who either felt the same way as Kaepernick, or simply wanted to support him.

In Miami, Kenny Stills and Michael Thomas took knees for the very issues Kaepernick says he took a knee for as well. Upon seeing this, they were offered an opportunity to join the Miami Police Department on ride-alongs, which in turn, provided dialogue from both sides.

Progress. Talking. Communication. If you and your spouse, lover, child, parent, neighbor, friend, business associate have disputes, shouldn’t you try to talk it out?

The Dolphins and Miami police LISTENED to each other and are continuing to work together. THAT’S how you fix problems.

When the 2017 season started, Marcus Peters of the Kansas City Chiefs sat out the anthem before KC’s primetime victory over the New England Patriots. Forty-seven players on two teams makes 94 total. One sits. One of 94. Nonetheless, Facebook gets littered with I-turned-the-game-off comments in protest of Peters’ protest.

Mind you, the league has issues with discipline, domestic violence, arrests, CTE, and (gasp!) glorified socialism, but one dude sitting-out the anthem is where people draw the proverbial line.

Really? That doesn’t say as much about Peters as it says about US.

Meanwhile, games continued over the next couple weeks with a few kneelers, but compared to last year, nothing out of the ordinary.

Then President Trump, whose approval rating at last count was 38 percent, whom has tweeted his bitterness of losing the Bills to the Pegulas in the past, took a shot at NFL owners, players and their mothers over those few. Why?

So he could take a cheap-shot at the Pegulas. Don’t kid yourself.

So he could rally his base.

So he could boost his numbers.

So he can bring everything back to Me. Me. Me. Me. Me.

In response, the NFL, with players who thought they would never take a knee during the anthem, had enough. That includes Bills running back LeSean McCoy–who was applauded by now angered protest-protesters for saying Kaepernick doesn’t have a job because of football reasons rather than politics.

Following this?

These are the same NFL players who support troops.

These are the same athletes who have stood for anthems the previous 18 weeks while others did not.

These are the same gentlemen who proved they have each other’s backs regardless of their views. Geez. Wouldn’t you love having co-workers like that?

They weren’t ripping the country or the anthem. They were yelling a collective “(blank) you!” to a president who picked a fight with their owners, teammates and mothers; a president who has no problems insulting others and sounds like he has no respect for the office once held by Lincoln, two Roosevelts, Eisenhower, and Kennedy and Reagan.

For those hoping Trump becomes the second coming of Ronnie, someone should dig-up the Great Communicator’s handbook somewhere in the Oval.

Some say you shouldn’t protest the anthem. They didn’t. They demonstrated DURING the anthem.

These gentlemen weren’t protesting an anthem, or the troops, or veterans, or the flag. The weren’t dishonoring the sacrifices of millions who risked all to come here, or go off and fight, and their past proves this each of the previous 18 games all but a few stood.

The players were saying, “Mr. President, either you are with all of US or against all of US.”

And they chose “The Star Spangled Banner” to do it because it’s the anthem of a nation built on “liberty and justice for all.” In essence, they asked our president, “will you live-up to the standards set forth in the Constitution?” And there would be no better opportunity to be seen and heard than the moment we supposedly reflect on what it means to be American.

(Even while a fan may have a can of Labatt’s Blue in his or her left hand while doing so.)

Some of you reading this may have canceled your NFL season tickets, DirecTV packages, stopped watching the NFL, or showing the NFL in your bars or restaurants. That’s your right to do so. But, at some point, try to see it once their collective way. And this is coming from one who continues and will continue to stand, hand-over-heart, for America’s supposed theme song.

The NFL gets a lot of heat, and deservedly so, for some of the aforementioned issues related to the game. But, since the weekends following 9/11, if there were days to actually be proud of the National Football League, they were 9/24 and 9/25.

Somehow, we go to extremes to defend our points of view every time we get offended because that’s what we do. And what happens? We lose something. Everybody loses.

Meanwhile, in Houston, parts of Florida, and all of Puerto Rico, people have lost everything, including that taken-for-granted luxury of time to get offended, let alone the time to call DirecTV or post their disdain on Facebook.

Imagine that.

Let’s try to stop reacting. Think. Talk. Be peaceful. Ask questions. Do it with a smile. Do your homework.

Because this isn’t about you anymore.

This is about US.

Send your hate to @danborrello on Twitter.