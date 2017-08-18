3 Point Stance

You’ve probably noticed the NFL preseason looking a lot like last year’s.

Maybe they should just broadcast the anthems to show us who sits and who stands. Bovada can put and under-over on players who may be sitting or kneeling. That seems like the only thing that means anything in these regular-season-priced exhibitions, other than backup quarterbacks rising in the depth chart.

This may not be a popular sentiment, but if you’re in favor of coaches, owners, or fellow players making players stand for “The Star Spangled Banner,” then you may be part of the problem. It’s an oppression of free speech.

But when you mention that, it opens things up to circular commentary that doesn’t end until the next big topic catches America’s attention.

No, really. And please, this is NOT an angry column, or a social justice op-ed piece. Anyone who may have read this space before knows the opinions here hardly, if rarely, slant left.

They try to be as fair as possible.

Colin Kaepernick had every right to sit, too. But he was the wrong guy to do it because he arrived at “his” conclusions at the behest of his girlfriend, making him, if anything, the poster child for men whose women lead them around by whatever junk remains.

That’s it’s own issue altogether, and it’s funny he hasn’t received more ribbing for one of manhod’s ultimate insults.

Meanwhile, his ill-advised political stands since have completely contradicted his original form of protest, yet those somehow have gotten lost in unemployment sympathy, despite the fact he’s turned down two reported NFL jobs, and the guidance and advice of legendary lineman and early Rooney Rule proponent, John Wooten, according to FS1’s Skip Bayless.

Kaepernick is a mess. But, he will have a job at some point. There are still two more weeks of preseason and we haven’t heard our annual, hack radio host why-do-we-have-the-preseason-anyway? argument yet. (Hint: Check your local listings.)

But, it was written, right here, that if other players had done the same thing that the former 49ers quarterback did, that it would be supported if done for the right reasons.

Michael Bennett of the Seattle Seahawks is not Colin Kaepernick. The defensive end played college football at Texas A&M–a military school–and is the son of a veteran. His sit-down last week was one of “shame on us, America,” if you heard his CNN interview.

“Charlottesville was the tipping point for me,” he said.

Shouldn’t it be the tipping point for all of us?

Bennett wasn’t alone, as Oakland Raiders running back, Marshawn Lynch, also sat out the anthem in his first preseason game, followed by others this past weekend. But Lynch is an enigma, doesn’t talk to the media, and may never reveal why he’s doing what he’s doing.

America needs to have a nice sit-down. One mouth. Two ears. Talking stick. Nobody talks without the stick. Michael Bennett has always been an informed ballplayer and rights advocate. His protest is worth noting.

Kaepernick’s protest was like Christians allowing the uninformed Ken Hamm to debate creationism with Bill Nye (Seriously. You couldn’t find ANYONE else?), or like Jenny McCarthy informing people about autism. The argument is only as legitimate as those making them. That’s why people hire lawyers when they have a court case. If people couldn’t take you seriously before, why should they listen to you now?

The climate is getting hotter and for once, global warming isn’t the only reason. This past weekend is more evidence of that, and the NFL, regardless of whether you’ll turn-off your TVs in protest of these protests, will be the No. 1, 2, 3, and 4th-highest rated TV programs come fall. Maybe now is the best time to watch, listen, and learn and figure out WHY these players are pissed-off.

Or more importantly, why many others aren’t pissed off.

* The Buffalo Bills made a couple of rare trades, let alone for the month of August, and less than a dozen hours after their first preseason game.

And they make a ton of sense if you take the red-white-and-blue blinders off for just a second (even if it is for the second time in this column).

You’ve heard and read the cliche before, but there’s truth to it, just like other cliches:

The best ability is availability.

Sammy Watkins was on the field during his Bills tenure for only six more games than Rex Ryan. Think about that. While we have yet to get a sense of the kind of coach Sean McDermott or GM Brandon Beane will be (winning will solely determine that), the pair aren’t just going to purge players from a previous regime simply because they’re not “their guys.” Heck, they kept Tyrod Taylor after convincing him to take a $10 million paycut.

If Beane wanted the Bills to “tank,” they would have simply just accepted draft picks for both Watkins and former CB, Ronald Darby. Instead, they got replacements for each, and in Jordan Matthews’ case, one who has played enough to catch at least 67 passes and 804 yards in each of three seasons.

You’ve heard the Bills aren’t better, but worse in 2017 than if they had kept Watkins and Darby.

Maybe. There really isn’t any tangible evidence for worse, or better for that matter. By the way, can Matthews, or new CB EJ Gaines play QB? Can Watkins or Darby, for that matter?

So instead of a 6-10 Bills team, maybe they’ll be a 5-11 team? Maybe a 7-9 team? We have no frickin’ idea. And, if you’re under a playoff delusion, other than organization, which we have yet to see, what makes you think they’d be THAT much better with Sammy Watkins?

Forget about the price they paid in 2014 and 2015 for Watkins. If you didn’t like the way Whaley picked players, what makes you think he’d nail the first-rounder in 2015, or got the “right” guy in 2014 if they’d stood pat.

Ahhhh. Riiiiight. Gooooood. We’re getting somewhere!!!!

Let’s go one step further. Here are the last ten Super Bowl champions and their No. 1 receivers:

2016: Patriots. Julian Edelman.

2015: Broncos. Demaryius Thomas.

2014: Pats. Edelman.

2013: Seahawks. Doug Baldwin.

2012: Ravens. Anquan Boldin. 65 catches. Two less than Jordan Matthews’ worst season.

2011: Giants. Victor Cruz.

2010: Packers. Greg Jennings.

2009: Saints. Marques Colston.

2008: Steelers. Hines Ward.

Boldin was on his second team, Edelman is a converted QB, as is Ward, and they MIGHT be the Hall-of-Famers.

Their QBs, Brady, Peyton, Wilson, Eli, Rodgers and Roethlisberger are all Hall-of-Famers, save Joe Flacco.

When Watkins was healthy, neither EJ Manuel, nor Kyle Orton, or even Tyrod Taylor looked like any of those guys.

For as much as Odell Beckham, Jr has been fun to watch over-and-over on YouTube, he hasn’t made Eli Manning look more like Peyton, either. One playoff loss in three seasons.

There are really only two receivers that inarguably made their QBs better: Jerry Rice and Randy Moss.

Quarterbacks make the receivers, no matter how good you–or they–think they are.

It’s all about the passer.

The Bills have Flacco’s back-up starting for them, in his seventh season, still trying to figure things out.

But here’s what the Bills are guaranteed without Watkins:

A re-do.

Two first-round picks, two seconds and two thirds in next April’s draft. Now, a real reason to watch both Thursday and Friday nights of the Draft.

Sure, Matthews may move-on in 2018, too. But, unlike had Watkins left after 2017, there will be a parting gift.

*Wanna learn how to save a hundred bucks?

Don’t buy the Mayweather-McGregor fight.

Even ticket sales for this one are lagging, as evidenced by an undefeated Mayweather’s sudden self-deprecating tone, both parties now fighting with eight ounce gloves instead of typical 10 oz’ers, and McGregor’s heavily-edited Instagram and YouTube videos.

You already know all the possible outcomes.

First, there’s no way Mayweather loses. Period. This isn’t MMA. It’s boxing. But…

…if McGregor wins, there will be a rematch, and possibly the last big hurrah for the Sweet Science. UFC fans will champion the upset once and for all as the ultimate sport for hand-to-hand combat, and you’ll never be able to shut them up, even if the age disparity of the two fighters is over a decade.

If Mayweather wins, McGregor falls back on MMA. Great. He goes back through the turnstyles like every other UFC champ who gets knocked-out by the next UFC champ.

Save your money. You know how this will eventualy turn out.